Three Dead After Two Separate Shooting Incidents

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

IN less than 14 hours, three people were killed in two separate shooting incidents in New Providence, police have confirmed.

The first murder took place on Thursday shortly before 11pm off Soldier Road. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second incident was a double homicide, which occurred shortly after 12:30pm on Friday in the Star Estates subdivision off Prince Charles Drive. Two men were shot dead in the front yard of a house.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said the two victims were getting out of a vehicle outside the house when two people emerged in the yard and opened fire.

The Tribune understands one of the victims to be Ian “Irie” Porter.

The investigations into both matters are ongoing. CSP Cash added it is too early to say whether these incidents are connected.

“According to reports, shortly before 11pm, the police were alerted to reports of gunshots in the area of Calvin and Linkford Streets off Soldier Road,” police reported of the first incident.

“Shortly thereafter, the lifeless body of an adult male was discovered lying on the ground at Linkford Street, with injuries. Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the man, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Regarding the second incident, officers initially reported: “Police are presently on scene of a double homicide at Star Estate off Prince Charles Drive. Two adult males are confirmed dead.”

CSP Cash provided further details at the scene.

“Shortly after 12:30pm today’s date, police responded to a gunshot report here at Star Subdivision off Prince Charles Drive,” he said.

“Once the officers got here, they met two bodies that were lying on the ground in a yard just to the rear of me. And those officers summoned EMS who came to the scene, examined both victims and pronounced them dead.

“We launched a comprehensive investigation into this area, but the only information we are working with thus far is that shortly around that time I mentioned earlier, two persons emerged on a yard and they approached two victims who were exiting the vehicle just parked beyond me. They opened fire on both persons, subsequently shooting them. They succumbed to their injuries.

“We are appealing to members of the public who live in this area, who may have been walking in the area during the time of the incident, to contact the police with any information they get at 911/919, or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2,” he said.

The Tribune understands the home was the residence of one of the victims.

CSP Cash said the motive behind the latest murder is currently unknown. He approximated both victims to be in their 40s, and noted one of them is known to police.

When asked if the victims were related, CSP Cash replied: “We don’t know that, we can say from our information that we suspect they were riding in the same vehicle.”

He added it is too early to confirm whether Shotspotter technology was used.

He also appealed to any citizens whose private surveillance cameras may have picked up "anything concerning this incident” to please contact police.

Regarding whether the two matters are related, CSP Cash said: “It is too early for us to say that, we haven’t established that during the course of the investigation last night, nor have we established that during the course of this investigation today.”