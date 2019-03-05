Doctor’S Absolute Discharge Decision Ruled ‘Unduly Lenient’

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE chief magistrate’s decision to absolutely discharge a doctor for causing harm to another man was too merciful a sentence, the director of public prosecutions has said.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, in a notice of appeal filed on February 26, says Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt’s decision to absolutely discharge Dr Adrian Rolle was “unduly lenient”.

The DPP’s office further asserted that Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt’s decision was “such that a magistrate viewing the circumstances reasonably could not properly have so decided.”

The Tribune also understands Dr Rolle’s attorneys have been served with a notice for an application for an extension of time in which to appeal the decision.

According to the notice of appeal, Dr Rolle was given an absolute discharge by the chief magistrate on December 20, 2018 after pleading guilty to a single charge of causing harm.