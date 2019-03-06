Mum-To-Be Accused Of Arson

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with a fire that resulted in property losses of some $2 million at a Freeport mini-mall, where 13 stores were destroyed last Wednesday.

Jezreel Malone, of Carissa Street, Freeport, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Displaced tenants packed the courtroom for the arraignment. Malone - who had been in custody since the incident - was quietly escorted by two officers in court to the front bench.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson asked Malone to stand and told her that she was charged with arson of a building, and read the charge to her.

It is alleged that on February 27 around 3pm, Malone set fire to Rachel’s Britannia Mini Mall, a yellow and white 14-unit multi-store building, owned by Raymond Meadows. The building was occupied by 13 tenants with an established value of $2 million, not $800,000 as previously reported.

When asked if she understood the charge against her, Malone replied softly: “Yes ma’am”.

She was not required to enter a plea to the charge, and the magistrate explained that a preliminary inquiry would be held to determine if there is sufficient evidence for her to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

The judge asked Malone again if she understood what she had said, to which she replied ‘yes’.

The court prosecutor objected to bail, explaining that due to “the nature and seriousness” of the incident, the accused faces a prison term of 20 years if convicted.

“We also object on the grounds based on the strength of witnesses statements and interviews conducted by police officers where the accused admitted to the offence,” the prosecutor said. He argued bail could only be considered in the Supreme Court.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson asked: “Was anyone hurt?”

The prosecutor said no one was injured during the incident, however he stated there was extensive property damage.

Tamar Moss, of Shurland & Co, represented Malone. She said there was nothing in the Penal Code regarding the arson charge that would prevent a magistrate from considering bail.

“The magistrate does have a right to consider bail,” Ms Moss said.

The attorney stated that Malone did not fail to surrender to police custody.

“There is no evidence she would commit an offence on bail; there is no evidence that she would interfere with witnesses,” Ms Moss said.

“While we understand the seriousness of the matter, there is no carcass, and my client intends to plead not guilty,” she added.

Ms Moss argued her client is “a fit and proper” person for bail.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson said the court would accept $60,000 cash bail. The attorney said her client could meet bail with sureties, however, Magistrate Ferguson insisted she would only consider cash bail.

Ms Moss then informed the court she intends to make application to the Supreme Court for bail as she would not want Malone remanded in custody in prison under such horrible conditions due to certain circumstances regarding her client.

When asked by the magistrate if there was anything unique about her client, Ms Moss informed the court that Malone was “one month pregnant and a couple of change”.

The magistrate informed Moss she would have to refer her to the Supreme Court for bail and that her client was remanded. The matter was adjourned to May 1 for a preliminary inquiry.

“Has she seen a doctor?” asked Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson. Ms Moss indicated that Malone had taken a pregnancy test and is preparing to see a doctor. She noted her client had been in custody since the incident on February 27.

Magistrate Ferguson said that the court would assist in having the bail hearing expedited given her client’s condition.