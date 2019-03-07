Mp Mcalpine: I Will Run Again, Nominated Or Not

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

WHILE Fredrick McAlpine appears to be out of favour with the Free National Movement, the controversial MP says he intends to run again in the Pineridge constituency even if he does not get the nomination from his party.



"The nomination at this time is not important, but I do intend to run in Pineridge," said McAlpine.

The outspoken MP has broken ranks with his party on several issues and has been critical of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on many occasions, most recently about Dr Minnis' failure to address the conduct of two FNM Cabinet ministers relating to the Frank Smith bribery and extortion trial.

He believes the ministers should be treated the same way as he and two other FNM colleagues, who were fired last year based on rules of the Westminster system when they voted against a VAT increase.

But, he also went as far as saying it was "petty" of Dr Minnis not to call his name as one of the future leaders to carry on the party when he retires after a second term in office. Dr Minnis was speaking to supporters at a recent meeting at FNM headquarters in Grand Bahama that Mr McAlpine said he did not attend due to a prior church obligation.

When asked if he thinks he will again receive a nomination under the FNM, Mr McAlpine said: "As it relates to the nomination that is not important. Now, however I run, I am an FNM. If they do not wish to run me, let me say this, the nomination ain't the issue, being elected is the issue. Anybody can get a nomination don't even need a party to nominate you, you can just run and get nominated.

"What my party should be concerned about is not who they are going to give the nomination to and when they going to give it, and who they going to withhold nomination from. What they need to be concerned about is can they win the next general election. I think that needs to be more of a pertinent question, and who do you need to win the next general election."

He also said: "I have a gift from God to which I am grateful and thankful for everyday. And the Bahamian people know me quite well. I can be with or I can be against you but wherever I go trust me I intend to use the gifts God has given to me."