Pm’S Challenge In Reckley Row

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has challenged PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis to make his accusations about senior officer Clarence Reckley’s retirement in Parliament, suggesting this was the only way he would respond to claims this directive came from his office.
As Dr Minnis refused to refer to the matter yesterday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames was adamant there was nothing personal against any of the three officers slated to go into early retirement, telling reporters they were all happy to move on from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. He insisted this had nothing to do with politics.
The officers include Deputy Commissioner of Police Emrick Seymour, Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean and Assistant Commissioner Reckley, who is the husband of former Urban Renewal Deputy Director Michelle Reckley. She was arraigned last month on more than 20 charges alleging that she defrauded the Urban Renewal Small Homes Repairs programme in Grand Bahama of over $1m.
Senior ACP Dean declined to comment on the matter yesterday, referring The Tribune to the minister. He said he will talk about the matter “at an appropriate time.”
The issue was brought into focus on Tuesday when Mr Davis accused the government of pressuring ACP Reckley into early retirement. Later that day, it was confirmed that officers Dean and Seymour were also among those having accumulated leave with retirements to follow.
Mr Dames said that yesterday he spoke with both officers in what he called a “cordial” conversation. However, he did not say whether he also spoke to ACP Reckley.
“As you would know this is nothing special, nothing out of the ordinary,” Mr Dames said yesterday during an interview with reporters outside Parliament.
“Both men, and there are others as well, who are at that point of retirement. We have some persons certainly within the service of the Royal Bahama Police Force with as many as close to two years leave. You are only allowed to keep up to 15 weeks.
“We would have conducted an audit of the police force just as an example and this is where we are in the organisation.”
He continued: “Both men are extremely happy. We had a very cordial conversation this morning. They are my friends, they all are.
“But this what is called the transforming of an agency. You come in, you serve, you reach that point of retirement. You prepare the officers under you to take over and this is what it’s all about.
“This has nothing to do with politics and we will continue this process because we are transforming these agencies. This is a part of the natural development and movement throughout these agencies.”
Mr Dames said this was simply the manifestation of years of neglecting the natural development and movement in certain agencies.
Asked by The Tribune whether ACP Reckley’s leave had anything to do with his wife’s court matter, as was suggested by Mr Davis, Mr Dames said it was an assumption on the PLP’s part.
“Do you believe it? Look at the manpower audit. Look at the mess the PLP would have left. Let’s look at the Royal Bahamas Police Force.
“We have an obligation as a government to get our agencies of government and our ministries of government in line with the system.”
Mr Dames said he did not know how much leave ACP Reckley had accumulated or when he was set to retire. However, he did not respond directly when he was asked whether there was indeed a directive from the Office of the Prime Minister in Mr Reckley’s case. The Tribune understands ACP Reckley’s service contract expires in August 2020, marking some 40 years with the force.
Senior ACP Dean enlisted in the RBPF 1981. This year marks his 38th anniversary with the force. Deputy Commissioner Seymour joined the force in 1980.
“We are doing what we are supposed to be doing in all agencies of government, that’s the simple point. The records are there, just look at the records,” Mr Dames said.
However, despite repeatedly pointing to the manpower audit and suggesting others would be made to go into retirement, the minister said he didn’t want to be specific about how many officers would follow.
He also told The Tribune that he did not know on what scale the RBPF would decrease.
“We have to get to a point where we accept that when you serve, when you sign on to serve, at some point you are going to have to retire. These individuals are at that point. The organisation has to grow and has to transition,” Mr Dames said.
Comments
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 50 minutes ago
doc is showing himself off that is all. He knows No Games and Sands run things and run Him.
No Games tries to set himself up as some kind of Moral Authority . But his record speaks for him the Frank Smith case. and his presence at the FAKE OBAN signing. and only the good Lord knows what other skeletons are in his closet.
What he did to those officers and what he did to Mr: Greenslade in my view was Malicious..
Carry on Dames you will reap what you sow. and the time is short.
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 48 minutes ago
The bewiled doc. LOST AND CONFUSED.
licks2 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
How long are them people to stay on the force? Each one of them has 40+ years on the force. . .the rule is that ya spend 30 years or 55 years old. . .whatever comes first!! It is called good governance. . .not PLPism. . .yall don't own this country that no rules applies to yinna!! As for Dames and Sands. . .funny yall calling for their heads and ignoring the head of the same judge who is accused of letting the doctor off for shooting a man "in cold blood". . .not even allowing the complainant to be present in court. So there are many questions to be answered in this whole mess!! A judge who is guilty of such behaviour in a court must have all cases tried by that judge reviewed. . .including the Smith case. . .as it is being done now through the appeal court. All civilized countries who has a judge accused of such questionable actions in a court will allow all cases presided over by that judge to be reviewed. . .such a judge. . .if the evidence proved correct. . .will be suspended from the bench!! SO UNTIL WE DETERMINED IF THE POT IS CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK OR KETTLE IS INDEED BLACK. . .STOP PLAYING THE FOOL. . .THE PLP IS TOO DAMN CORRUPT!! So until the evidence prove anything. . .shut up and sit small!!
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
I agree with you Licks ............. Too many police officers exploit the system by serving a lazy 25 years, retire and then make double salary as re-hirees ....... Then there are 1000 officers in khaki ....... God knows why they are needed.
DDK 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Totally spot on!
John 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
There should be some way to retire public figures and public servants more ceremoniously than telling them to bend over and kicking them in the assets. And if you retire a long serving police officer while his wife has been dragged before the courts, and if Meltdown Marvin has anything to do with it, you at least want to sway public perception in a certain direction. Ellison Greenslade got sent of as ambassadors to England and a long serving officer must have had some good service in him. But without personalizing it, the armed forces in this country have many officers that reach retirement age but have many years, if God’s willing, of useful life left in them. Can they fill positions in schools where there is a great shortage of male teachers? Can they go on to build the police college and other institutions international academies that train police and other officers from the Caribbean and eventually around the world or even some other government job. In the US the highest rate of suicide , besides transsexual who have sex change operations. Is among retired military personnel who have seen active duty. Many return home to be homeless and feeling abandoned.
geostorm 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
But this what is called the transforming of an agency. You come in, you serve, you reach that point of retirement. You prepare the officers under you to take over and this is what it’s all about.
Thank you Mr. Dames, only in the Bahamas people feel like they should hold positions until they die! It's called succession planning. You work your way to the top, train those under your supervision and then move on! Many more agencies need to do a similar assessment and get rid of these old, tea drinking, crackers eating, senior managers on these jobs!
DDK 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
How ARE those brownies today, Comrade?
TigerB 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
After 30 years you stay at your own risk, at 30 years you are pensionable, which means you can go when they see it fit. Nothing political. Those young officers are glad, there is space opening up not for them and others.
DWW 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
So the wife is accused of misappropriation but the husband is obviously going to be scotch innocent right? :P
