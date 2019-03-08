Three Arrested After Police Fired On

THREE men were arrested after a man opened fire on police with a high-powered weapon on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred during a patrol of Maple Street by Mobile Division officers shortly after 4pm.

According to reports, the officers noticed a group of men “outside a home acting suspicious”.

“As police approached the men,” the police report read, “one of them opened fire on the police with a high powered. Police entered the home conducted a search and retrieved a 7.62 Caliber Darco Rifle.

“Three men were taken into custody in connection with this matter,” it continued.

“None of the officers was injured during the incident.”

Meanwhile, police are also searching for an armed man who robbed a woman as she stood in her driveway.

According to police, the woman was approached by a man armed with a handgun at her home on Marshall Road around 9pm.

The gunman robbed her of a Black Honda CRV licence plate #AA3144, cash and other personal items before speeding off in her vehicle.

Investigations into both matters are continuing.