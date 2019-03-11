Four Taken To Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN shot his girlfriend and three other people at a home on Cowpen Road yesterday leaving them in hospital, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 4am yesterday.

“A male had an altercation with his girlfriend on Cowpen Road which resulted in him shooting her and three other persons who were present in the house,” police noted in a crime report. “All four victims were transported to hospital where they are in serious, but stable condition.”

Police said they are following significant leads in this case and the investigation is continuing, however they did not provide further details.

In other crime news, police arrested a Bahamian man and Venezuelan woman after the discovery of a small quantity of drugs and a large amount of cash on Friday.

Shortly before noon, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant on a home located at Boil Fish Road in the Carmichael Road area. During the search officers discovered a quantity of marijuana and $16,200 in cash. The man and woman were taken into custody for questioning.

Police also said two men were arrested after officers found marijuana at a home located at Claridge Road off Wulff Road. Shortly after 6am on Saturday, Mobile Division officers, acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant at a house and discovered a quantity of marijuana wrapped in clear plastic.

Both males are expected to appear in court soon to be formally charged.

Police are also looking for the suspects behind two separate weekend armed robberies.

The first incident happened on Friday shortly before 10pm. Police said a man pulled into the driveway of his Christie Avenue home and was held up by a gunman, who robbed him of his black 2013 Honda Accord, licence plate #AM5607, before speeding away.

Hours later, shortly before 2am on Saturday, a woman pulled into the driveway of her home located on Zion Boulevard and was approached by a man armed with a firearm. He robbed her of a Samsung S-6 cell phone and her Silver Nissan Teana, licence plate #AK5560, and sped off.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information on these or any other incidents is asked to call the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.