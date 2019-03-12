Davis Plans To Bring In Interim Pac Report This Month

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis hopes to table an interim Public Accounts Committee report this month.
“I’m hoping to be able to lay an interim report in Parliament if not next sitting, definitely it will be ready for the following sitting,” he said yesterday.
“It will feature the work we have done to date and the obstacles we have encountered in being able to carry out our functioning.”
To some, the PAC has been rendered functionless this term because the Minnis administration has refused to respond to its information requests, interpreting former House Speaker Dr Kendal Major’s 2015 ruling as barring the committee from reviewing anything not brought to the House of Assembly by the auditor general.
House Speaker Moultrie has not resolved the controversy because he said Mr Davis has not yet raised the issue in Parliament.
“As I explained to the chairman of the PAC, I cannot as the presiding officer just appeal a ruling,” he said to the Tribune in January. “Someone has to make an application to me, stating the grounds upon which I should act to revise the decision and perhaps overturn it. It is their Speaker that made the ruling and I think the difficulty that they are having is that if they make an application and set out the particular grounds, they will feel they are undermining their own Speaker.”
Mr Davis has previously expressed a desire to investigate the more than $1 billion the government spent in the first six months of the 2017-2018 fiscal year. He also wants the PAC to investigate how contracts were awarded for repairing the Stephen Dillet Primary School ahead of the 2017-2018 school term.
licks2 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Was not Mr. Davis the MOW in 2017 right before the election and Jerome Fitzgerald the MOE?
licks2 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Again, the dude did not amend the appropriate Act while in power to empower the leader of the Opposition (who is the leader of PAC) to have the authority to conduct ANY and ALL investigations to do with finance without needing approval from the speaker or anyone.
The PLP was too afraid to give that much power to the Opposition FNM and now that they are in opposition - they don't have the power. Good for them. Hope they don't find out nothin. We will never find out where the VAT money goes no how - so it don't matter. If you are a Bahamian - you are really just slave who pays taxes and eats corned beef - so hush up.
