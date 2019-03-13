70-Year-Old Faces Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Girl, 8

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl is expected to be formally arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The suspect was arrested by police on Sunday, March 10. According to reports, it is not the first time the man was arrested as he was said to be convicted of similar charges several years ago.

Police Superintendent Walter Henderson confirmed a man had been arrested in reference to a sexual assault matter involving a minor and that investigations were conducted.According to Supt Henderson, the suspect is expected to be charged on one count of unlawful sexual intercourse.