‘His Hand Never Left The Plough’

THE late Monsignor Preston Moss was yesterday described by Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder as a man of “very deep faith” and an “engaging preacher with a deep, deep understanding and knowledge” of sacred scriptures.

The beloved priest died on Monday at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer. Tributes have poured in from government officials and the Catholic community for a man who was seen as a pillar of Catholicism in The Bahamas.

Msgr Moss’ accolades are numerous: in 2018, he was among the first group of recipients of the Bahamas National Honours, receiving the Order of Merit.

In 1999 he was made a protonotary apostolic, which is the highest rank of monsignor, by Pope John Paul II.

In 1981, he was chosen by Pope John Paul II as part of a two-man delegation to represent the Vatican at Belize’s independence celebrations. The choice of Msgr Moss marked the first time the Pope was represented at a Caribbean independence celebration by someone from the region.

Msgr Moss was born on October 19, 1939 to Preston and Veronica Moss. He received his early education at government public schools as well as St John’s College and St Augustine’s College. He was converted to Catholicism while a teenager, being received into the church in 1956.

Msgr Moss matriculated from St John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy in 1961, a Master of Divinity in 1974 and Master of Theology in 1976.

Msgr Moss was ordained to the Catholic priesthood on June 4, 1965 and served as a beloved priest for over 50 years before retiring as pastor of St Anselm’s parish in Fox Hill in 2016.

Archbishop Pinder noted that Msgr Moss served at “a number” of parish assignments, including St Joseph’s and St Bede’s and also served as rector of St Francis Xavier Cathedral.

He was appointed Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese in 1973 and Vicar General in 1975.

Msgr Moss’ grandparents, Percy and Hannah Wilkinson, had a particularly strong influence on his life.

Regarding his grandmother, Msgr Moss said in a Tribune report in 1990: “A few days before she died she said, ‘Son you have put your hand to the plough, now keep it there. There will be difficult times but even when you bleed, ask the Lord to keep it there.’ I have often remembered that and when I’m in the midst of trying to grow as a priest and trying to serve people, these words of hers and her own presence come back to me.”

Msgr Moss served his people particularly well. Archbishop Pinder told The Tribune yesterday: “Certainly, I think his strongest points—as a man he was a man of very, very deep faith. And he sought to live a very, very simple life.

“He certainly had a very, very profound sense of judgment as a pastor and he had a tremendous sensitivity for people, particularly in their needs.

“And he was also a very, very wonderful and engaging preacher with a deep, deep understanding and knowledge of the sacred scriptures which I think endeared him to many, many people.”

Msg Moss spent “endless hours” working with both premarital and married couples. He also completed an in-depth study on Family Life in the Bahamas as part of his master’s programme. He was also a champion for immigrants and those suffering from diseases such as AIDS.

Msg Moss was also an advocate for responsible media. In 2000, he delivered remarks at a two-day Media Symposium held at the British Colonial Hilton.

“Persons in the media can help our country develop into a mature community,” he said at the time, also noting his own background in journalism as a paper boy for The Tribune and later a ZNS messenger. On rainy evenings, or when The Tribune, then an evening publication was late, he often found himself on his paper route having to seek shelter for the night in the small Cable Beach police station.

Days before his silver jubilee in 1990, Msgr Moss said: “As I come up to this 25th, I find myself remembering more and more those people who have formed me. As weak and frail as I am, whatever has been done is because of God’s fidelity because I have always felt that I have been loved by our people and they have accepted what God has called me to be.”

The inherent love the Bahamian people had for Msgr Moss has been evidenced by the many tributes written in the days since his death.

“His half a century of ministry coincided with our national development as a sovereign Bahamas,” Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said in a press statement on Monday.

“Monsignor Moss played an essential role in our country’s development, and the indigenisation of the local church. He was known for his holiness and pastoral care. His ministry of love, mercy and reconciliation touched many Bahamians over a number of generations. He walked with grace and dedication in the footsteps of Christ.”

Former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes said he was privileged to have Moss’ friendship, and to witness the “flowering of his long and wonderful spiritual pilgrimage” over the decades.

Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said Monsignor Moss “faithfully pastored over his spiritual flock for many decades with a sense of humility, kindness, compassion and concern.”

A vigil for Msgr Moss will be held on March 19 at 7pm at St Anselm’s Church, Bernard Road. Viewing of the body will begin at noon prior to the vigil.

Funeral services for Msgr Moss will take place at St Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street on Tuesday, March 21, at 11am. Interment will be in St Anselm’s Church Cemetery.