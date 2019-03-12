Minister Confirms Schools Tb Cases

By RIEL MAJOR

THERE are two separate confirmed cases of tuberculosis at Government High School and at AF Adderley, Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday.

Mr Lloyd told reporters outside of Cabinet that once his ministry is notified of any such circumstances, there is a protocol between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health that immediately jumps into action.

“The TB is on the island of New Providence that’s at GHS and AF Adderley,” said Mr Lloyd.

“We had two confirmed cases, those are being addressed and the same thing with Harbour Island school... the hand, foot mouth disease which is also being addressed.

“You remember the same thing happened with the school in Inagua with the scabies, same thing. Immediately once we get some confirmation or suspicion that there might be a circumstance involving the students or teachers…we immediately jump into action with our protocols.”

Regarding other education matters, Mr Lloyd was asked about the state of ongoing negotiations with Bahamas Union of Teachers.

“There has been some movement within that respect,” Mr Lloyd said.

“We have already assembled the team, there have been preliminary discussions already. We have received from them a proposal, we have prepared a counter proposal and that is now in the process.

“Also, the union executive team has met with the administration to discuss basically money issues which of course as you all know is always the sticking point.”

Mr Lloyd also told reporters there is no real concern regarding the air conditioning system in Ministry of Education’s building.

He said: “There was no air conditioning yesterday and you know the Ministry of Education’s building actually belongs to the National Insurance Board and so their technicians were supposed to come yesterday.

“I’m advised they’re going to be there this morning to address the air conditioning concerns. Seems as each time the lights go off, the power goes, that particular feature is tripped and it doesn’t come back on, they have to reset it so that’s the main address, no real concern.”

In reference to other complaints, the minister also said the only school in the Family Islands that made a complaint about a teacher shortage recently was in Acklins and the ministry has supplied the needed teacher to that particular school.

Mr Lloyd said: “The teacher started yesterday.”