Three Immigrants In Court

THREE immigrants were arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court for various breaches of the Immigration Act.

Jamaican Claudia Ricketts, 49, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith on the charge of overstaying and pleaded guilty.

According to the particulars, Ricketts had entered the country legally on November 2, 2018 from Jamaica, and was initially landed for a period of five days. She received an extension which had expired on November 21. She was arrested by Department of Immigration officials.

Magistrate Smith ordered Ricketts to pay a fine of $1,800 or in default serve 18 months in prison.

Also appearing before Magistrate Smith were Haitian nationals Jerome Esperance, 53, and Ivania Oblibrice, 36.

Esperance pleaded guilty to the charge of harbouring an undocumented migrant. According to the particulars, the accused harboured Oblibrice at his residence at Redwood Lane with deliberate intent to evade his arrest by immigration officers.

Esperance is married to a Bahamian citizen and is the holder of a spousal permit. He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine or in default serve two months in prison.

Oblibrice pleaded guilty to illegal landing and was fined $300 or in default serve two months in prison.

All the accused paid their fines and the undocumented migrants were turned over to the Immigration Department for deportation.