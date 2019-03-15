Father Of Four Allegedly Takes Own Life

By RIEL MAJOR

POLICE are investigating two separate alleged suicides of a man and woman that occurred within hours of each other.

Police said shortly after 10pm on Wednesday they were called to a residence in Winton Estates where a male was discovered in a home, hanging from a door.

Although paramedics were called, they were unsuccessful in reviving the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tribune understands the victim is 41-year-old, father of four, Dimaggio Darrell, the owner of a company called Island Bike.

On Facebook, Darrell’s daughter also posted about her grief.

“Daddy why? Why leave me in this cruel world? Why commit suicide? So many questions but why oh, why? Why leave such beautiful children fatherless? I’m really hurt and depressed. Hurt because you left me. Depressed about the way you left,” she wrote.

Another relative posted to Facebook: “Never in a million years did I think this day would come. Sleep well my dear nephew. Thanks for the tons of memories, the laughs and all the love. Words can’t explain the grief my heart (bears) right now. I’m here wondering why? But who am I to question God? Rest in peace nephew. See you at the crossroads.”

In the second incident, shortly after 3am yesterday police were called to a residence on Paradise Island.

Police said a woman was discovered hanging from a door.

Paramedics were called to the scene, they were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. She also was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is not known.

Investigations continue in both matters.