Red Cross Fair Takes New Turn

By RIEL MAJOR

OFFICIALS from the Bahamas Red Cross announced yesterday organisers of the 78th annual Red Cross Fair will be “breaking tradition” by hosting the fair at a new and larger location this year. Red Cross director general Caroline Turnquest said the two-day event will be on April 6 and 7 at Clifford Park from noon to midnight.

Mrs Turnquest said: “We are re-imagining the Red Cross Fair, retaining the best of the traditional fair with food, games, crafts and more but adding new elements that create excitement and appeal to people of all ages. If you attended the fair in the past, you won’t recognise it this year.”

The fair will have an adult zone, a teen zone and a kid zone. On Saturday evening there will be a concert by Bahamian musicians such as Geno D, Sammy Starr, Rick Carey, Dyson Knight, Spank Band, Rhythm Band, Sonovia Pierre, Osano Neely and Funky D.

The audience can also expect a combined performance from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band and Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band making a musical tribute to Sir Sidney Poitier.

Bahamas Red Cross officials said major Junkanoo groups will perform throughout day one of the event. On Sunday evening, there will be a gospel concert including Shabak, Bishop Denzil Rolle, Ricardo Clarke, Pastor Trent Davis, Karrington McKenzie, Dj Counselor, Clement Penn and Ayanna Clarke.

Officials from Bahamas Carnival will be hosting a fête and announced a section at the event will showcase a large variety of costumes for carnival.