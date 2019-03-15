We Must Do More To Combat Disease, Urges Minnis As He Opens Conference

By BETTY VEDRINE

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis opened a scientific conference on Wednesday hosted by Medical Association of the Bahamas & Bahamas Dental Association. The two-day event is being held at the Baha Mar Convention Centre.

“It is always good to be with former colleagues, especially at events such as this,” Dr Minnis said. “During the conference there will be a rich and dynamic exchange of ideas and information which may help to improve health care practices, save lives, and enhance the quality of health for Bahamians and residents.”

He said as a doctor and as a member of the Medical Association, he fondly remembered these types of conferences and the role they played in informing him and other health care professionals of developments in medicine.

“I am advised that with both dental and medical tracts you will have over 45 lectures over the next two days. You will hear from over 30 local speakers and over 20 international speakers from individuals …expert in their fields,” said Dr Minnis. “As health care practitioners it is vital that you remain current in medical advances, including in technology, pharmaceuticals, surgical breakthroughs, health care delivery and other areas.”

He said the government would continue to focus extensively on the prevention and treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCD) like diabetes and hypertension.

“We must do more to combat these diseases, which rob us of general health and too many lives,” he said. “Along with climate change, the explosive incidence of NCDs represent two of the greatest threats to national development.”

He noted that as a matter of urgency, healthcare professionals must more aggressively address sugary drinks and the role they play in obesity, especially childhood and adolescent obesity.

“Let me also reiterate that an important component in how we deliver health care is our progress in implementing a national electronic medical records system.

“This revolutionary platform will digitally link public clinics and hospitals so that it will not matter where a patient is seen, the patient’s information and medical record can be instantly accessed,” he said.