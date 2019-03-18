Remove Short Pants Ban

EDITOR, The Tribune.

To the people of the Bahamas and the Minister of Education and Prime Minister in particular. It has come to my knowledge that our public libraries do not allow entry to people wearing short pants.

Primary school students are required to wear short pants in various instances. Athletes and practical citizens living in a tropical climate also wear weather appropriate clothing.

The policy that no primary school boy or girl in their p.e. uniform can enter a public library seems counter productive. For laws and policies to be just, they should apply equally to all citizens, all citizens should be able to follow them, and they should serve a purpose to better our society.

This policy does none of the above.

I understand your administration did not make this policy but here is an opportunity to make a change for the better.

Please remove the short pants ban from your libraries forthwith.

The Minister of Common Sense

DR ANCILLENO DAVIS

Nassau,

March 10, 2019.