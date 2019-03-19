Bahamians Can Take Advantage Of Us Interview Waiver

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

MANY Bahamians seeking American visas have taken advantage of the US’ interview waiver programme, according to US Embassy spokesperson Penny Rechkemmer.

The Tribune had incorrectly reported on Monday that the interview waiver programme, recently introduced in Trinidad & Tobago, does not apply to Bahamians.

In a statement, the US Embassy spokesperson clarified the requirements for Bahamians.

“The US government is the only source of accurate information regarding US visas and the US visa process. The US government is dedicated to making the process as transparent and straightforward as possible,” the embassy spokesperson noted. “The interview waiver programme has been in place for several years in the Bahamas, and many Bahamians take advantage of the programme. Under the interview waiver programme, those who are renewing a previous US visa, or who meet certain other age-related criteria, may qualify for a waiver of the visa interview. Eligibility is determined based on the answers provided to questions during the appointment scheduling process. However, consular officers reserve the right to require an interview for any visa applicant. You maybe be eligible if you meet the following criteria: you are under the age of 14 or older than 79 years of age; you have a previous US visa in the same class as the visa which you seek to renew; your fingerprints have been taken previously; you have no refusals for a visa in any category since your most recent visa issuance; if applying for a B1/B2 or C1/D visa, your prior visa in the same classification is still valid or expired within the last 12 months; and your prior visa is not annotated ‘clearance received.’”

The US Embassy is streaming a Facebook Live event on its Nassau Facebook page on Monday, April 1 at 2 pm and invites Bahamians to participate.