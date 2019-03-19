Pm Set To Meet Donald Trump On Friday

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and other regional leaders will meet with US President Donald Trump on Friday as the American leader looks to “counter China’s predatory economic practices” in the region among other things.

Potential opportunities for energy investment and security cooperation are also things that will be on the agenda for discussion.

A statement released by the Office of the Press Secretary at the White House last night said the meeting will take place at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“President Donald Trump will welcome the leaders of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia on Friday, March 22, 2019, for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago,” the statement posted on the US Embassy in Nassau’s Facebook page noted. “President Trump’s meeting with the Caribbean leaders will reaffirm our strong friendship with and commitment to these countries, and signal the importance of the Caribbean to the hemisphere. The president will discuss his vision for our diverse relationships in the Caribbean and the potential opportunities for energy investment.

“The president looks forward to working with countries in the region to strengthen our security cooperation and counter China’s predatory economic practices. The president will use this meeting as an opportunity to thank these countries for their support for peace and democracy in Venezuela. The United States remains a good friend to the Caribbean and seeks to build on a proud legacy as the region’s partner of choice,” the statement concluded.