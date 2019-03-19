Pm Set To Meet Donald Trump On Friday

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and other regional leaders will meet with US President Donald Trump on Friday as the American leader looks to “counter China’s predatory economic practices” in the region among other things.
Potential opportunities for energy investment and security cooperation are also things that will be on the agenda for discussion.
A statement released by the Office of the Press Secretary at the White House last night said the meeting will take place at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
“President Donald Trump will welcome the leaders of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia on Friday, March 22, 2019, for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago,” the statement posted on the US Embassy in Nassau’s Facebook page noted. “President Trump’s meeting with the Caribbean leaders will reaffirm our strong friendship with and commitment to these countries, and signal the importance of the Caribbean to the hemisphere. The president will discuss his vision for our diverse relationships in the Caribbean and the potential opportunities for energy investment.
“The president looks forward to working with countries in the region to strengthen our security cooperation and counter China’s predatory economic practices. The president will use this meeting as an opportunity to thank these countries for their support for peace and democracy in Venezuela. The United States remains a good friend to the Caribbean and seeks to build on a proud legacy as the region’s partner of choice,” the statement concluded.
Comments
joeblow 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Pindling had his issues, but was a far better representative of and negotiator for this country!
tell_it_like_it_is 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Oh brother! Trust the USA as far as you can throw them!
The only one Trump cares about is Trump!
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Trump will size up Papa Doc Minnis in an instant by just looking at his poor body language and hearing his voice. And when and if Papa Doc Minnis gets the opportunity to try and articulate anything at all to Trump, well, let's just say that will be game over for the Bahamas. The U.S. Dept. of State has already put the Bahamas in the "Unfriendly" bucket. The next two buckets down are "Adversarial" and "Enemy". Let's all pray we don't end up in that last bucket. Just look at what U.S. foreign policy initiatives ending up doing to Venezuela after they were put in the "Enemy" bucket.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
The Bahamas enjoys a "preferred" status with the USA ........ If we are not careful with illegal immigration, it will be taken away from us. We weathered the drug era and has the support of the USCG & DEA, but this is a peculiar time when it comes to dealing with the immigrants.
Well_mudda_take_sic 59 minutes ago
Too late. The Trump administration (Dept. of Homeland Security) already recognizes the Bahamas as a huge gaping hole in Trump's "Wall Initiative" aimed at preventing the flow of illegal aliens into the U.S. along its southern borders. The fact that our successive PLP and FNM governments, including our current Minnis-led FNM government, have always pandered to illegal aliens as a potential voting block has only exacerbated the U.S.'s own illegal alien problems. Believe me when I say this has not gone unnoticed by the Trump administration. We are about to reap what we have sown in spades!
DDK 27 minutes ago
"The United States remains a good friend to the Caribbean and seeks to build on a proud legacy as the region’s partner of choice,” the statement concluded.'................................... as long as you bow low to the "Great One" and NEVER question the tactics and motives of The Land Of The Free.
Those two should get along like a house on fire. Hope he enjoys his chocolate cake.
