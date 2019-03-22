Editorial: A Chance To Change The Police For Good

THE latest round of senior police officers being told to go home – and more to follow – is no surprise given the top-heavy nature of the force.

The round of promotions that took place before the last election left the force with more senior officers than needed, as pointed out on this page by former ACP Paul Thompson last year, when he noted the pre-election promotions were a surprise to him. “The numbers of Assistant Commissioners, Chief Superintendents and Superintendents appears to be way above the Force Establishment and Strength Policy,” he said before going on to note that it is not the first time politics had interfered with the efficient and effective administration of the force.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames too has long signalled a need to change the balance of the force, saying to the House of Assembly as long ago as October 2017 that the force was top-heavy and pre-election promotions were affecting its performance.

None of that is the fault of individual officers who have worked many years in the force – but rather the fault of those who might allow it to become imbalanced. The loss of experience forced by a need to restructure is one we hope will not hinder the force as it sets about its goal: keeping us all safe.

But will the changes of personnel bring a change of mindset? Over the years, we have reported on many claims of officers abusing – even torturing – suspects in custody, and the claims are too often met with a collective shrug.

We do not suggest in any way any of those departing the force have condoned such actions, but nor has their voice often been heard to condemn. Will those who now take up leadership roles use their positions to turn officers away from such actions?

We might hope… but if leadership comes from the top, then Mr Dames is not setting the best example. He again shrugged off the importance of the independent Police Complaints Inspectorate – despite having championed it himself in May last year when he said he hoped to bring it back very shortly. Who watches the watchmen? The watchmen alone, it seems, in Mr Dames’ world.

We agree with Mr Dames that there is no overnight fix, but nor should we neglect an opportunity to keep the force we have today on the right path.

Mr Dames went on to say we must “focus on the victims of crime, those individuals who are maimed and attacked… I don’t see many people standing up for them”.

There are very many people standing up for victims, Mr Dames, including the entire structure of the justice system and the existence of the police force itself. That does not mean officers should feel free to commit further crimes by abusing those in their custody – guilty or innocent. It is fundamentally wrong for police to proclaim themselves judges deciding who does and who does not get punished.

Reshaping the police force structure is an opportunity to ensure such ways are left in the past. Let’s take that opportunity.