Farewell Monsignor

DURING his funeral service at St Francis Xavier Cathedral yesterday the late Monsignor Preston Alexander Moss Jr was described as a gifted preacher, great citizen, and “priest of rare gifts and tremendous talents” by Archbishop Patrick Pinder.

During the homily, Archbishop Pinder fondly remembered and honoured the late monsignor for his 53 years of ministry in the Catholic Diocese of The Bahamas.

Yesterday, St Francis was filled with loved ones, government officials and clergy members who gathered to celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Msgr Moss.The priest died on March 11 at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer.

Msgr Moss, pictured below, was born on October 19, 1939 to Preston Moss Sr and Veronica Moss, nee Wilkinson. After his mother and aunts emigrated to New York, Msgr Moss was raised by his paternal grandparents, Hannah and Percy Wilkin. His grandparents left an indelible mark on his life.

Regarding his grandmother, Msgr Moss said in a Tribune report in 1990: “A few days before she died she said, ‘Son you have put your hand to the plough, now keep it there. There will be difficult times but even when you bleed, ask the Lord to keep it there.’ I have often remembered that and when I’m in the midst of trying to grow as a priest and trying to serve people, these words of hers and her own presence come back to me.”

During the homily, Archbishop Pinder also referenced this plough imagery. “Msgr had a very clear, definite and consistent understanding of ministry. And the image he often used was that of putting one’s hand to the plough and not looking back,” the archbishop said, noting this is also a reference to the Gospel of Luke.

“(Msgr Moss) was widely known, highly respected, deeply loved and widely appreciated,” Archbishop Pinder continued. “To his family, I’d like to say that you’ve given the church a priest of rare gifts and tremendous talents. He touched the lives of so many, near and far, and for that I say thank you.”

Regarding the monsignor’s 53 years of service, the archbishop said: “And for us, that’s a record. That’s the benchmark.”

Msgr Moss’ accolades are numerous: in 2018, he was among the first group of recipients of the Bahamas National Honours, receiving the Order of Merit.

In 1999 he was made a protonotary apostolic, which is the highest rank of monsignor, by Pope John Paul II.

In 1981, he was chosen by Pope John Paul II as part of a two-man delegation to represent the Vatican at Belize’s independence celebrations. The choice of Msgr Moss marked the first time the Pope was represented at a Caribbean independence celebration by someone from the region.

His obituary also notes he was awarded the honour of Commander of St Michael and St George (CMG) by Queen Elizabeth.

He was appointed chancellor of the Catholic Diocese in 1973 and vicar general in 1975.

Days before his silver jubilee in 1990, Msgr Moss said: “As I come up to this 25th, I find myself remembering more and more those people who have formed me. As weak and frail as I am, whatever has been done is because of God’s fidelity because I have always felt that I have been loved by our people and they have accepted what God has called me to be.”