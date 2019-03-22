Robinson Feels Some Heat On Social Media

BAIN and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson received some criticism after he made a Facebook post that appeared to defend a man recently arraigned in court.

In a Facebook post on March 19, Mr Robinson wrote, in part: “Be careful how you slander people, your day coming. Only one judge, his name is GOD (sic).”

Up to press time, the post had been liked by 200 users and shared more than 50 times on the platform.

The post gathered more than 90 comments, with several calls for Mr Robinson to delete the post, clarify his comments, or provide further explanation of his intent.

One person wrote under the post: “I’m 100 percent sure you missed the point you thought (you) were making but as a politician, with this case before the court, you should’ve left this alone entirely.”

The Tribune reached out to the MP for comment, but he said he was unable to meet the request up to press time.