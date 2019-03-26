‘Shockingly Serious’ Attack At Arawak Cay

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the “shockingly serious” attack of a 23-year-old immigration officer attending a private music event at Arawak Cay on Sunday.

According to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, the victim, who The Tribune understands is Juan Ritchie, was one of two persons who went to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) with various wounds late on Sunday.

CSP Cash said the man appeared in an unresponsive state with multiple suspected chop wounds to his upper body, while an unidentified female presented herself with multiple stab wounds to her body. The Tribune understands Mr Ritchie received slashes to his forehead and fingers.

CSP Cash said the victims were unable to provide authorities with any information as to what had occurred or where.

He said police were awaiting further updates on their condition and interviews with both victims before making any further public comments on the ordeal. “We want to be accurate with how we handle matters like this in the media,” he said yesterday.

“All we’ve heard so far are the things being tossed around in social media. We are waiting to speak to those victims. Once that is done, we will look to address the press on this shockingly serious matter. Until we speak to those persons, there is nothing that we can add at this time,” he added.

Police are asking anyone with any information on this matter or any other crimes to please contact 911, 919, or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991.