Three Face Murder Charges

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE claim that three men in their early twenties are the perpetrators behind two separate fatal shooting incidents in both the Fox Hill and Nassau Village communities, footage of which has since gone viral on social media.

Alvardo Curry and Pedreito Mejias, both 20, are alleged to have murdered 26-year-old Javardo Thompson and attempted to kill Antonio Morley during a brazen drive-by shooting near the Fox Hill roundabout on Sunday, March 17.

Police further allege that 21-year-old Ishmael Forbes fatally shot Chinese native Xiang Song during an armed robbery at his store in Nassau Village just before midnight on the same date. He is also accused of robbing Ziming Ruan at gunpoint of $200 during that time.

However, Forbes’ attorney Christina Galanos told Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain that her client was beaten and shocked with a Taser about the body by officers while in custody. Her claims were noted by the senior magistrate.

None of the men was required to enter a plea to the charges and their matters were adjourned to May 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Gerrard Coakley was remanded in custody after being charged with attempting to kill Tamaine Lewis and Jermaine Thompson on March 13.

He is also alleged to have caused $1,684.48 worth of damage to Lewis’ 2001 silver coloured Honda Accord that same day.

Coakley was not required to enter a plea to the charge and his matter was adjourned to May 14 for service of a VBI. Bail was denied and he was remanded into custody in the interim. He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Haigang Yin, charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy, had previously told The Tribune that Song, 40, was the father of a one-year-old child and had lived in The Bahamas for several years.