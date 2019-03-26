Crash Claims Second Victim

Video The crash scene on East Bay Street

By RIEL MAJOR

THE second person involved in Sunday’s fatal traffic accident has died, Inspector Leonardo Burrows confirmed yesterday.

According to a police report, shortly after 11pm on Sunday, officers were called to the scene of a traffic accident on East Bay Street. Police said the male driver of a black Honda coupe lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The driver died on scene and a male passenger was taken to hospital, where he was initially listed in stable condition. However, he died yesterday.

The Tribune understands the deceased men are Prinston Rolle, who was the passenger, and Adorian Williams, the car’s driver, though their identities were not released by police.

News of Rolle’s death spread across social media quickly, with many friends and former classmates expressing grief.

Many people praised Rolle’s character.

An Instagram user said: “Oh how the mighty have fallen. Today I lost a brother and it ain’t sink in yet…but before the tears start flowing and my heart starts to ache. . . RIP Prinston you are in God’s hand now and I love you brother.”

One Facebook user said: “Schoolie, (sic) I am so lost for words. You were such a good person. May your soul rest in peace.”

Another Facebook user said: “Wow...sweet guy! Rest in peace.”

His death brought the traffic fatality count for the year to 15, according to The Tribune’s records.

According to police statistics, 69 people died in 63 traffic accidents in 2018. This represents a 28 percent increase in traffic deaths; 54 people died in 49 traffic accidents in 2017.