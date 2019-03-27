Gas Leak Closes Insurance Complex

THE National Insurance Board’s Clifford Darling Complex headquarters was temporarily closed yesterday morning to address a reported gas leak.

According to a statement from NIB, all customers and staff were evacuated from the building to ensure the safety of those working in and visiting the building.

“The NIB buildings and facilities team along with the fire department and external vendors were engaged per the board’s emergency protocols to investigate the matter and advise on next steps,” NIB said. “Proper assessments have been carried out and the building will be cleared for safe entry after it has been fully ventilated.”

NIB underscored that the safety of all staff and the visiting public is of paramount importance, and apologised for any inconvenience the incident may have caused.