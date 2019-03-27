Knifed To Death Outside School: Juvenile Held After Boy, 15, Fatally Stabbed

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A NINTH-grade student was fatally stabbed yesterday following an incident outside a school with another teenage boy.

The Tribune understands the victim is Perry Louis, a 15-year-old TA Thompson Junior High School student. The perpetrator is said to be a 16-year-old student from another school.

According to police, Louis and the other boy were involved in an argument in the Pitt Road area when “one of the males produced a knife and stabbed the other”. While the fight did not occur at either of the boys’ schools, the violent scene unfurled outside the premises of TG Glover Primary School.

Education Minister Jeff Lloyd yesterday told The Tribune he is “deeply saddened by this tragic occurrence” and “grieves heartily with his family and school community”.

The incident occurred around 4pm in the vicinity of Pitt Road, according to police.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing of a juvenile male student, which occurred shortly before 4pm this afternoon on Pitt Road,” Inspector Leonardo Burrows said yesterday.

“The male was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition. A juvenile male is in custody assisting police with their investigations.”

Unfortunately, a short time later Insp Burrows confirmed that the victim had died of his injuries.

When contacted by The Tribune, Mr Lloyd regretted the tragedy.

“I am advised that a tragic incident involving a public school student occurred around 4pm this afternoon,” he said.

“I am deeply saddened by this tragic occurrence and grieve heartily with his family and the school community that he attended.

“It is further deeply regrettable of the incidences of violence attendant to our young people, particularly our young men. And this ministry will seek every available intervention to address this scourge of antithetical and violent and disruptive behaviour in our society.

The minister reiterated that this incident did not occur on school grounds and wished to underscore to parents that “campuses are safe”.

“Unfortunately in our communities, our youth are enmeshed in circumstances that threaten their vitality, health, and safety,” he noted.

However, in February, a male student at CC Sweeting was stabbed while at school. The boy was taken to hospital at the time and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Yesterday Mr Lloyd added the investigation is ongoing, saying he will comment further as more information is revealed.

This marks the 18th murder for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.