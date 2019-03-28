2,442 Cases Of Child Abuse Reported From 2015-2018

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THERE were roughly 2,442 cases of reported child abuse from 2015 to 2018, according to Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell.

The figures were given yesterday at the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development’s launch of Child Protection Month.

According to records provided by the Southern Shores MP, 2,442 cases of child abuse were reported across the country during the same period.

Of that number, there were 562 cases of physical abuse, 600 cases of sexual abuse, 1,070 cases of neglect, 53 cases of abandonment, 96 cases of incest, 30 cases of verbal abuse and 31 cases of emotional abuse.

Mr Campbell said while much of the thought given to child abuse cases often goes toward physical and sexual abuse, the other forms carried out on children have equal or an even greater impact.

Referring to his own trauma, Mr Campbell called on society to view all forms of abuse as critically important and do all necessary to eradicate them.

Addressing specifically emotional and verbal abuse cases, he said: “…These may actually be the highest in occurrence, and these might be ones that have the worst and longest lasting effect.

“I stand here before you with lasting memories of having been told that I will be nothing, with memories of having been told that I am nobody, with memories of having been belittled because of my mother’s nationality,” he added.

Mr Campbell’s mother was a Haitian immigrant to this country.

Mr Campbell, citing the work of psychotherapist and author David Calof, noted that survivors of chronic childhood abuse often always deny or minimise their memories of the abusive situation.

He continued: “But while the knowledge, body sensations and feelings are shattered, they are not forgotten. They intrude in unexpected ways: through panic attacks and insomnia, through dreams and artwork, through seemingly inexplicable compulsions, and through the shadowy dread of the abusive parent.

“The show up through uncontrollable behaviour, drug abuse, suicide ideation or actual suicide, depression, low self-esteem, criminality, bruises and welts, burns, sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy, promiscuity, and so many negative physical, behavioural, psychological and social challenges.”

To that end, Mr Campbell called for parents and guardians to be vigilant and more receptive to the emotional and mental health of the children around them.

He further implored parents to step up their parenting skills, urging them to be more capable of speaking to their children as they develop about the things they face daily.

Mr Campbell also took aim at the modern practice of raising a child between multiple homes. He claimed the action often leaves children exposed and susceptible to negative influences.

“So the child is living between mommy and grammy, and grammy thinks that the child is with mommy and mommy thinks that the child is with grammy, and 48 hours later they both realise that the child is missing.

“Even where those circumstances exist. We have the benefit of communication tools,” he said.

In addition to media programmes and educational campaigns, Child Protection Month will also feature a church service on April 11, a blue carpet event on April 25 and an award service on May 2.

The Department of Social Services, through its Child Protection Unit, currently operates a 24-hour hotline to provide assistance to those seeking help.

If you suspect that a child is being abused or is in need of help, you are asked to call either 322-2763 from 9am to 5pm, or 422-2763 at any time, where trained professionals are available to provide assistance.