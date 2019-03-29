Behave Yourselves, Staff At Attorney General Office Told

By NICO SCAVELLA

THE Office of the Attorney General has warned its staff to behave themselves and not disrespect their seniors or otherwise face disciplinary action.

Management at the Office of the Attorney General, in an internal memo to its staff, said disrespect to “supervisors and other officers of senior rank” can yield unspecified consequences.

The impetus for the memo is unclear, though its authenticity was confirmed by a well-placed source in that office.

Nonetheless, the OAG accused some of its staff members of “behaving in a manner that is unprofessional to senior officers and supervisors” and “failing to carry out routine directives that fall within the general scope of post tasks”.

“This serves as a reminder to all staff that disrespect to supervisors and other officers of senior rank, is frowned on within the public service so much so that such behaviour can result in disciplinary action being taken against such persons, in accordance with the Public Service Commission Regulations, Judicial and Legal Services Commission Regulations, General Orders and the (Bahamas Public Services Union) agreement.

“It should therefore be noted that the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs will not condone such infractions. Staff are therefore enjoined to conduct themselves in a manner that does not breach the standard set up by our employer, set out in the above documents and or the Secrecy Act.

“Effective immediately, your full adherence is expected in this regard,” OAG management admonished its staff.