'Long Way To Go' In Grand Lucayan Process

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WHILE a letter of intent has been signed for proposed new owners to take over the Grand Lucayan, there is a long process ahead.

Michael Scott, Lucayan Renewal Holdings chairman said the signing signalled an end to the beginning.

Asked if he saw the LOI’s signing between the government and Royal Caribbean International/Mexican port developer ITM as a success, Mr Scott said: “No, that was what the politicians said.

“If I was asked to speak I would have said that this is not the end, it’s not even the beginning of the end. It’s the end of the beginning, which means we have a long way to go to get it done because we have a 90-day due diligence period.

“Once the contract is signed then we have two months to completion so in total it’s a maximum of five months from now today or yesterday, so by the beginning of the fall season - the beginning of September we will be kicking in.”

“So what you people need to understand with this deal is we did not allow anybody to finance the acquisition of the hotel in exchange for commitments to develop.”

He continued: “The minister of tourism and I insisted that you are going to cash out on the hotel and the back end where concessions or initiatives are we’ll help you with those, but the point is that it is a streamlined planned development over a two year period, the first phase with timelines and milestones of development will be linked against concessions and initiatives and, of course, some other things will be going on.

“You also have the carnival thing and then hopefully we can get some movement on the airport.”

The government signed the LOI with RCL/ITM Wednesday for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan and to redevelop of the Freeport Harbour. The move is seen as the beginning of a turn around for Grand Bahama’s struggling economy.

An initial investment of $195m, which includes $65m for the purchase of the hotel, has been earmarked for the first phase of the development which will take place over a 24-month period. It is estimated that some 2,000 jobs would be created in the first phase.

With the redevelopment of the harbour, it is expected that an additional two million cruise passengers will be brought annually to the island.

The announcement of the hotel sale is one that many in Grand Bahama have been waiting for, more than two-and-a-half years since the resort sustained severe hurricane damage, forcing the closure of two-thirds of the property which significantly affected the island’s tourism sector.