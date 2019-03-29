Man In Custody After Firearm Found

ONE man is in custody after police recovered an illegal firearm in a search of a home on Cumberbatch Alley Thursday.

Police said shortly before 5pm, officers from the Central Detective Unit conducted a search of the home where officers retrieved a .45mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

The man will be formally charged before the court, police said.

Additionally, officers cited 83 people for various traffic violations and arrested 11 persons for outstanding warrants as a result of road check exercises in the past three days.

Mobile Division Officers conducted road checks in different areas of New Providence to reduce crime and minimise the opportunity for criminals to commit crimes.

Eleven individuals were arrested for outstanding criminal warrants, assault, stealing and possession of dangerous drugs.