Minister: No Cuts In School Policing

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames was adamant yesterday that the government has not scaled back on school policing, in response to the outpouring of public concern in the wake of the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old student near a primary school.

Mr Dames added that he and Education Minister Jeff Lloyd have been discussing how to improve the level of school security. He also noted a request for proposals has gone out for additional CCTV cameras throughout New Providence which will take into account “some of these schools as well”.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Anthony Ferguson also addressed the murder of Perry Rolle Jr, a ninth-grade TA Thompson Junior High School student who was stabbed by a 16-year-old student of the neighbouring CC Sweeting High School on Tuesday.

The horrific incident took place shortly after 3pm near TG Glover Primary School. Police suspect the killing may be gang related.

Commissioner Ferguson also underscored the importance of making sure that children are “aware of the danger of being involved in gangs”.

When asked by reporters for updates into the matter, he said the investigation is ongoing.

Police added someone is expected to be placed before the courts “in upcoming days”.

Both Mr Dames and Commissioner Ferguson spoke to reporters yesterday following a press conference at police headquarters.

When asked about policing in schools, Mr Dames replied: “This is something that we’ve been working on for a while now. My colleague minister, Jeff Lloyd and myself have been discussing school security and how do we continue to work on improving the level of school security.

“But always remember that our schools are just a microcosm of our wider community. And what plays out in those communities unfortunately or sometimes are taken into or near to the school environment. And so we’re very cognizant of that we’re always looking at ways to improve the level of security at these schools.

“Mind you…when you look at it from a broader perspective, things have been trending in a more positive way. But there’s still a lot of work to do. And so we’re contemplating how do we combine technology and how do we improve our human resource outlay and that’s in terms of preparing our teachers and training our security officers and improving police visibility in these areas…It’s not a panacea to solving all of our problems, because as I’ve said before, the problems are much more deep rooted than that.”

Mr Dames added violence in schools occurs worldwide, adding the ministry will continue to introduce measures that will give law enforcement officers, teachers, and other staff “the tools to ensure that they protect their environment”.

When asked if it was a political misstep for the government to scale back on school policing, Mr Dames replied: “The government did not scale back on school policing. And I don’t know where that’s coming from.”

He noted the government has improved such efforts, referencing last year’s reduction in crime.

However, he noted the importance of parents and communities in these efforts.

“Too often kids are brought into this world and are left to fend for themselves or are abused along the way…and we know what happens. They get caught up sometimes with the wrong company and sometimes they’re taken (advantage of).

“And so this is the reason why we have to approach this from a multifaceted (way). We need to work on parenting, and we’re doing that through Citizen Security and Justice Programme…we have to focus on our communities, our homes, our parents. We have to focus on family, what’s the role of family, why it is so important.”

Commissioner Ferguson echoed these remarks, saying these incidents have “nothing to do with officers in school”. Instead they have to do with behaviour, he said, calling for parents and guardians to ensure their children are “grounded in the right thing”.

Regarding gang activity, he said: “The police (has) always been involved in education, in making sure that…we are in the schools, making sure that we are talking to children, making sure that they are aware of the danger of being involved in gangs. We have a gang unit and they are always out there send a positive message to make sure that our people are properly socialised and we are looking forward to a productive, citizens, particularly our young people, we need to make sure that they understand that they are the future of the nation.”