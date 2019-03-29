Shock In Bain Town After Father-Of-Three Murdered

By REIL MAJOR

TENSIONS ran high in the Bain Town community following the murder of a 37-year-old father of three.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, but people in the Augusta Street area said Friday the victim is Alexander Bullard.

On the scene in the hours following the fatal shooting, those familiar with Bullard were shocked and struggled to grapple with how a man who “didn’t bother anyone” could be the country’s latest homicide.

Many were at a lost for words and did not wish to comment on the situation.

According to The Tribune’s records, this is the 19th murder for the year.

Police said shortly before 1am Friday, officers were called to the scene in Bain Town where the unresponsive body of a man was discovered with visible injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death spread across social media quickly, with friends and neighbours expressing grief and disbelief.

One Facebook user said: “We grew up on the same street, never knew him to be troublesome. Why though?”

“Omg, my condolences to the family, such a humble young man, he will be missed,” another user posted.

As investigations continue, police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this case to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.