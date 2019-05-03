Body Found On Building Site

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating after a man’s body was found Wednesday night in an unfinished building in Exuma.

Police said shortly after 8pm, they were called to a building under construction on Queen’s Highway and Bahama Sound Boulevard where an unresponsive male was found.

The man was transported to the Exuma clinic in Georgetown and pronounced dead.

Police said the body will be airlifted to New Providence where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit recovered an illegal firearm Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm, officers conducted a search of an abandoned vehicle on Father Calnan Street off Baillou Hill Road and discovered a 9mm pistol and two rounds of ammunition.

No arrest was made in connection with this incident.

Investigations are continuing in both matters.

Anyone with information which can assist in these investigations can contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.