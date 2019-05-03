A Comic's View: Time We Took Our Lead On Marijuana From Hawaii

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

I’VE long said that Bahamian youth should no longer face travel bans, lingering police records, unemployment, etc, for being caught with minor amounts of marijuana.

Decriminalisation on small recreational amounts of marijuana is long overdue here in the Bahamas.

It’s obvious the present administration is dragging its feet in regards to this matter.

At this point, one has to wonder, is it deliberate?

Or is it more lack of pertinent information, preparation and execution by the present administration?

Eventually, as a nation, we will have to take the bull by the horns, and effectively deal with the matter in a manner that’s beneficial to all Bahamians.

Decriminalisation of small amounts of marijuana is the start of the process, this is the conversation we need to have as a nation, in order to have other conversations regarding legalisation, medicinal marijuana, recreational usage, etc.

Since The Bahamas is at the embryonic stage, regarding legalisation and decriminalisation of marijuana, examining other global models that are working may be the best course of action to formulate laws that will be effective and beneficial to all involved across the board, whether you are pro or con on the issue.

An excellent model for this present administration to look at is Hawaii.

Hawaii is on the verge of implementing a far-reaching decriminalisation bill.

If Bill 1383 is signed into law it would replace criminal charges for marijuana possession with a simple fine.

In its simplest form, Bill 1383 aims to decriminalise the possession of cannabis (marijuana) throughout the state.

Making it no longer a criminal offence to possess three grams or less of marijuana. Instead, people arrested with ‘weed’ would only be fined $130.

Bill 1383, also takes into consideration citizens carrying pre-existing marijuana-related charges on their records.

Specifically, for those affected, and who remain in this predicament, Bill 1383 provides the opportunities for individual records to be expunged, if the charge was not related to any other crimes.

Bill 1383 cleared the US Senate easily, but has encountered strong opposition in the House.

Several lawmakers expressed concern that the decriminalisation bill, Bill 1383 did not have any provisions that would require minors caught with weed to attend rehabilitation or educational programmes.

Opponents of House Bill 1383 also claimed that the bill should make distinctions according to strain and potency.

In the end, the bill ended up clearing the House, 34-16.

Now, after being approved by both the Senate and the House, the bill is being handed off to Hawaii Governor David Ige for final review and approval.

If he signs Bill 1383 it will officially become Hawaii state law.

Bill 1383 is hailed in Hawaii, as a step forward toward more progressive cannabis laws.

In particular, many see decriminalization as an effective way to significantly reduce some of the harm caused by cannabis prohibition laws.

This model has many viable components on multiple levels, that could be effective in creating our version of Bill 1383 here in The Bahamas, and opening the door for medical marijuana and its dispensaries.