Families Clash As Defence Force Marine Charged With Superior's Murder

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE arraignment of a Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine charged with the murder of his superior spiraled into an emotional and chaotic scene at the Magistrate’s Court complex.

The families of Able Seaman Jevon Seymour and deceased Petty Officer Percival Perpall clashed both inside and out of court on Friday morning.

Seymour, 35, is charged with the shooting death of PO Perpall, 52, and the attempted murders of two of his colleagues, Calvin Hanna and Ellis Rahming.

According to reports, the three officers were attacked while on duty at Government House.

They were said to be in a guard room when a lone assailant entered, and opened fire on them around 2.30am Sunday, April 28.

Seymour was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to June 20 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim, and has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

The Scene

At his arraignment on Friday, Seymour was greeted outside of the court by cheers and words of encouragement from friends and family who urged him to stay positive.

The exchange angered family and friends in support of PO Perpall, and led to the first clash between the two sides.

The tension increased inside the courtroom when Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt allowed Seymour an opportunity to speak to members of his family on a side bench of her court following his arraignment.

During the process, by way of his family members and other loved ones, Seymour asked to have an opportunity to speak with the family of PO Perpall.

The request was immediately and loudly refused by Perpall’s family, with many of them screaming across the court at Seymour, insisting that he was responsible for the death of PO Perpall.

Officers quickly stepped in and guided PO Perpall’s family outside of the building.

Tempers flared again for a third time outside the court, with scores of RBDF and RBPF officers having to step in to separate the two groups.

Members of the deceased marine's family took issue with the fact that Seymour was allowed to convene with his family and friends, and suggested it was a luxury the accused took away from them by his alleged actions.

The scene broke down even further as officers from the court escorted Seymour outside. A shouting match erupted between the two sides, with the family of PO Perpall condemning the accused, while Seymour's supporters screamed words of encouragement.

It took officers nearly 15 minutes to bring calm to the scene.

Several lawyers and other visitors to the court took issue with the exchange, suggesting that police could have done more to contain the problem.

One attorney, who asked not to be named, suggested that police officers contributed to the chaos by “parading” the accused back on the outside while tensions were already high.

“It wasn’t smart,” the attorney said. “I don’t know who advised it, but this is something that should never happen.”