Three Arrested After $1.62m Of Marijuana Found On Boat

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THREE Bahamian men were arrested after they were found on a boat with 43 bales of suspected marijuana with an estimated value of $1.62m.

The men were on a white 27ft speedboat some 20 miles southwest of South Andros, according to Superintendent Jamuel Ferguson, officer in charge of the Drug Enforcement Unit.

“Individuals will be processed and charges brought sometime next week,” Mr Ferguson said. “They are aged in the late 30s, early 40s. We know that one of the suspects would have been charged sometime last year with drugs. The others they are known to us.”

The arrests and drugs seizure at around 6.20am on Friday is the result of a joint law enforcement operation with DEU, police marine unit and US law enforcement counterparts.

The total weight of the bales is 1,627 pounds.