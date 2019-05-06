I Have Right To Work For Cruise Line, Says Senate President

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

SENATE President Kay Forbes Smith yesterday defended her right to private practice as she confirmed her engagement with Carnival Cruise Line as a local consultant and advisor.

Mrs Forbes-Smith, pictured below, confirmed she was retained last year as a part of a team of people. “As the president of the Senate, I have every right to work being president,” she said.

“I’ve always been working in PR and comms [communications] strategy. I would not take a contract with any government entity, I think that would be a conflict. But anything I do in my private life in the private sector is different.

Attorney General Carl Bethel told The Tribune on Friday there was no law stopping a parliamentarian from continuing their private practice.

He added it is unlikely there will be any bills or relative debate in the upper or lower house regarding the cruise line.

Yesterday, Mrs Forbes-Smith pointed out that most, if not all, previous Senate presidents were attorneys who worked full time. She noted she did not participate in debate as Senate president.

“I chair the meetings,” she said, “I don’t give comment on any law. My role is to chair the Senate chamber and to make sure the opposition and government senators are all conducting themselves in the way a senate should operate.

“There would be no conflicts,” she added.

Carnival has come under heavy scrutiny following reports that the cruise giant’s ships unlawfully dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of treated sewage and more than 8,000 gallons of food waste in Bahamian waters in 2017.

Government officials have launched an investigation, and the cruise line has maintained the dumping was not intentional and the result of human error.