I Have Right To Work For Cruise Line, Says Senate President

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
SENATE President Kay Forbes Smith yesterday defended her right to private practice as she confirmed her engagement with Carnival Cruise Line as a local consultant and advisor.
Mrs Forbes-Smith, pictured below, confirmed she was retained last year as a part of a team of people. “As the president of the Senate, I have every right to work being president,” she said.
“I’ve always been working in PR and comms [communications] strategy. I would not take a contract with any government entity, I think that would be a conflict. But anything I do in my private life in the private sector is different.
Attorney General Carl Bethel told The Tribune on Friday there was no law stopping a parliamentarian from continuing their private practice.
He added it is unlikely there will be any bills or relative debate in the upper or lower house regarding the cruise line.
Yesterday, Mrs Forbes-Smith pointed out that most, if not all, previous Senate presidents were attorneys who worked full time. She noted she did not participate in debate as Senate president.
“I chair the meetings,” she said, “I don’t give comment on any law. My role is to chair the Senate chamber and to make sure the opposition and government senators are all conducting themselves in the way a senate should operate.
“There would be no conflicts,” she added.
Carnival has come under heavy scrutiny following reports that the cruise giant’s ships unlawfully dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of treated sewage and more than 8,000 gallons of food waste in Bahamian waters in 2017.
Government officials have launched an investigation, and the cruise line has maintained the dumping was not intentional and the result of human error.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
When others do what she has done it is called corruption.
She may as well enjoy her time. She was without work for a long time and soon will be again. What influence did she have on Carnival contract in her position as a member of the FNM Government?
The same FNM BAH MAR story pales in comparison. How much money changed hands??
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
Did she have doc ears and mouth. was she the go between the Government and Carnival?
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
It is what it is. Both sides know exactly what's going on.
The investor knows that they're looking for someone in govt or with strong ties to govt to represent them. And persons in govt know that being there gives them greater access to business opportunities with investors.
The_Oracle 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Saddest is that they cannot see what is wrong with it, nor question Carnivals motivation for such a hire. Talk about transparent.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
It is the strangest thing...remember the executive chairman who said he saw no problem giving his private company a contract...because he had an obligation to his shareholders? And the deputy agreed with him.
Clamshell 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Bahamians should take pride in knowing they have the most open, transparent corruption in the Western Hemisphere.
TalRussell 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
These comrade red shirts got more flavours excuse away..... has be okay - cause didn't the PLP's did it..... than Baskin-Robbins got flavours, yes, no....... Baskin-Robbins colors are pink and blue - red shirts colours are red and blue polka dots representing look circus clowns balloons, yes, true be impossible just make these wanna be's PLP's, red shirts clowns up?
