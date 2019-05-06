International News: Ecstatic Prince Harry Says Meghan Has Healthy Baby Boy

By GREGORY KATZ Associated Press

WINDSOR, England (AP) — A beaming Prince Harry said his wife Meghan gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning.

Harry says he's "incredibly proud" of his wife and that they have a healthy baby boy who weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces. He has not yet been named.

Harry said the child was a little bit overdue and that had given them more time to contemplate names. He says he is ecstatic about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days.

"This little baby is absolutely to die for," he said. "I'm just over the moon."

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan and Harry want to go through the application process.

Harry, speaking before TV cameras on Monday afternoon was present for the birth, which he said was an amazing experience. The couple has said they didn't find out the baby's sex in advance.

Senor royals have been informed of the birth, as has the family of Princess Diana, Harry's late mother.