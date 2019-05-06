Updated: Second Brother Dies In Shooting

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the country’s latest murder after a man was shot dead outside an abandoned building on Hospital Lane early on Saturday morning. The killing brought the country’s homicide count to 23 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Reports are that shortly after midnight, a group of persons were sitting in front of an abandoned building when they were approached by a lone gunman who opened fire in their direction. He shot one man before running away.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the injured man but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

While police have not formally identified the victim, The Tribune understands he is Barron “Jam Dawg” Roberts, the older brother of 19-year-old Terrance Rolle Jr, a teen shot and killed shortly after 11am on January 1.

Rolle Jr’s murder marked the country’s first for 2019.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.