Minnis - Plp Are The Party Of Corruption

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis painted the Progressive Liberal Party as a corrupt group that believes it “owns” this country, as he urged members of the Free National Movement not to take the public’s support for granted.

While outlining his government’s achievements since the May 2017 general election and plans for the country’s further improvement, Dr Minnis sought to draw distinctions between the FNM and the opposition party.

“For a quarter century, the PLP ruled under a cult of personality, a sense of entitlement and mass corruption and widespread victimisation,” Dr Minnis said at a service at Cousin McPhee Church celebrating his administration’s second anniversary in office.

“They kept rigid control of the broadcast media so they could spew their propaganda and limit our freedom of expression. Then, as now, they believe that the rule of law does not apply to them. They believe they can engage in corruption without consequences. They turn a blind eye to reports of the auditor general, they demonise the Royal Bahamas Police Force when it serves their interests.

“The PLP believes it owns this country and they are entitled to steal and plunder with zeal. The FNM, we are different. We cherish the name ‘free’ because we are committed to the cause of expanding and protecting freedom in the nation. We are guided by the values of equality, the rule of law, social justice and opportunity for all,” Dr Minnis said.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Minnis said while the FNM has significant support, its members must continue to work to earn the public’s favour.

“The over 600 FNMs at the town hall meeting this past Wednesday was a demonstration of the enthusiastic support for our mission to turn around our country from what was one of the worst governments in an independent Bahamas,” the nation’s leader said.

“But let us remember that we can never take any support for granted. We must continue to earn the support of the Bahamian people and of our fellow FNMs. We must continue to rekindle the torch in every constituency and among our young people.”

He said the party still has a lot of work to do to fulfill its “overwhelming” mandate for change, but added the country is moving in the right direction.

“The people’s turnaround has begun. We put a stop to rampant corruption, we put a stop to waste and stealing of the people’s money. We put a stop to the descent into economic collapse. We put a stop to the never-ending downgrades; our economy is growing and getting stronger and healthier.

“But we still have work to do, for more Bahamians to feel the recovery in their pockets and in their bank accounts.”

He noted a “phenomenal” growth in tourism numbers and new ports slated for New Providence and Grand Bahama that will bring short-term and long-term jobs. He said for the “first time in decades,” the revitalisation of Grand Bahama is on the way, again defending his administration’s decision to purchase the Grand Lucayan resort last year to save jobs.

The government has since signed a letter of intent to sell the resort to Royal Caribbean International and the ITM Group.

“Grand Bahama will not soon forget the utter neglect by the PLP while they were in government and their contempt for Grand Bahama while they are in opposition. From Abaco to Long Island to Eleuthera, to Exuma to Andros to Mayaguana and throughout the Family Islands, we are seeing new investments, new jobs. . .”

Noting plans to reform the New Providence Landfill, he said the “nightmare” at that site is coming to an end.

“We promised to fix it, we are delivering on that promise. Remember, the last big fire at the landfill, with fires threatening homes and dark clouds of black smoke all over New Providence – this was a perfect symbol of what was wrong with the PLP government on many levels,” Dr Minnis said .

The Waste Resources Development Group/Providence Advisors consortium was selected as the preferred bidder to take over the landfill’s operations — and effect a $130m transformation of the site — in late August 2018.