Atlantis Dealers Hit By '$150k Theft'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating allegations that nearly $150,000 was stolen from casino dealers at Atlantis.

The dealers have formed a committee or association that manages their tips, sharing the money equally among themselves, The Tribune understands.

Last week the group filed a complaint with police alleging that about $148,000 was stolen. The Financial Crimes Unit of the RBPF is in the preliminary stages of investigating the allegation.

A source stressed the matter has nothing to do directly with Atlantis –– the money is the property of the dealers.