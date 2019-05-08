0

Atlantis Dealers Hit By '$150k Theft'

As of Wednesday, May 8, 2019

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating allegations that nearly $150,000 was stolen from casino dealers at Atlantis.

The dealers have formed a committee or association that manages their tips, sharing the money equally among themselves, The Tribune understands.

Last week the group filed a complaint with police alleging that about $148,000 was stolen. The Financial Crimes Unit of the RBPF is in the preliminary stages of investigating the allegation.

A source stressed the matter has nothing to do directly with Atlantis –– the money is the property of the dealers.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment