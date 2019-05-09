Stabbing Victim Dies Of Wounds

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the country’s latest homicide after a man was reportedly found walking with visible stab wounds and later died of his injuries in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, shortly after 4pm, officers received reports of a male walking in the area of Dominica Way, Sunshine Park with what appeared to be stab wounds about his body.

Paramedics responded to the scene, stabilised the injured man and transported him to hospital. He was pronounced dead a few hours later.

The Tribune understands the deceased is father-of-three Lamont Fisher, however, his identity was not released by police.

This incident brought the murder count for the year to 24, according to The Tribune’s records.

Meanwhile, police are looking for the suspect behind a shooting that left a man in hospital on Tuesday night.

According to police, shortly after 11pm, a man was sitting in front of his home on Alexandria Road off Carmichael Road, when he was approached by a group of armed men. The men opened fire in the victim’s direction hitting him multiple times about the body.

The assailants fled the scene in a grey Jeep.

The victim was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Additionally, two men are in custody in connection with a separate stabbing incident that left one man in hospital yesterday.

According to reports, shortly after 2am, a man got into an altercation with two men at a home on Marshall Road off Baillou Hill Road south.

The man was stabbed about his body and transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing in all matters.