Man Pleads Not Guilty To Unlawful Sex

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A banking executive is one step closer to standing trial to answer to allegations that he had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old boy earlier this year.

Paul Delroy Lewis pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful sex with a minor of the same sex when formally charged before Justice Bernard Turner on Friday.

The judge subsequently transferred the case to Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson’s chambers, and adjourned it to May 21 for a trial fixture hearing. Lewis’ bail continues until that time.

He is represented by attorney Roberto Reckley.