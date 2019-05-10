Police Set Up Special Squad To Track Targets

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

IN the wake of two separate double homicides occurring within less than 12 hours, Commissioner Anthony Ferguson yesterday announced a special team was assembled “to look closely at certain persons.”

Despite the recent homicides, Commissioner Ferguson said murders are down and the police will work to continue to decrease the murder rate each year.

At this point, last year there were 30 murders recorded, according to this newspaper’s records, seven percent more than the total for this year so far.

Speaking to reporters at a walkabout in Kemp Road, He said: “There is no spike [in murders] …I think we need to stop putting fear in our people. All of these persons have families both victims and suspects and I think it should be something wnere persons understand that we need to talk to our family members.

“I have assembled a special team to look closely at certain persons who we know, and I expect the team to be very successful in rooting the criminal element out. I just want to caution persons now who may believe that you can be running all over the streets. There is a day…every day ends, and I want persons to be aware of that.

“There are persons who know of persons who have weapons and I think now would be the time for you to say to those persons put that gun down or go and turn it in. I’m not going to release all of what we have because when you go to the battleground you can’t let the enemy know what you are going to do.”

Commissioner Ferguson said the Royal Bahamas Police Force is in control of this country and in control of the criminal activities in New Providence.

He also warned people not to panic about graphic crime scene images that are spread over social media.

“Members of the public need not to fear. It’s only one Royal Bahamas Police Force despite the fact you might have persons from social media and that is a habit that we picked up over the recent years where as soon as someone is injured [things are spread online],” he said.

“…It’s a very nasty habit of persons putting a camera on persons lying in the road and sending it viral and then adding voice to it. I think the Bahamian people need to be very aware of those things because it sends fear in the community.”

When asked if police will be beefing up patrols in the Kemp Road area, Commissioner Ferguson said there are adequate police officers on patrol in New Providence on any given day.

He said: “[They are] doing the work that they’re supposed to do. Whether it’s this location, other locations, police officers in great numbers were out last night. Sometimes you’re not going to be able to interdict some things, but you have to keep working with it.

“It’s a partnership, it goes along with members of the community when you see things you need to report it anonymously or not. We have the means and the mechanisms to deal with it.”

Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander, who was at the walkabout, said the council is concerned about the spate of murders this month.

He said: “We are trying to curb this trend and help with conflict resolution help with some of the disagreements that we have. As pastors our doors are open to try and help and even get out and touch and talk with people if need be.

“As the council, we were planning ‘Operation Restoration’ before this happened. We were already engaged that Saturday before Father’s Day we were going to take 100 men with their families, and we are going to walk inner city streets to show that all is not lost.”

