Explain Yourself, Minister

As of Monday, May 20, 2019

EDITOR, The Tribune

The military funeral for the late Warrant Officer Perpall who met his death on guard duty at Government House from the TV News showed that the Minister for National Security was absent and Minister Lloyd stood in his place.

I have to ask as the Ministry for National Security and the Command of the RBDF would have been very involved in the organising of this full military funeral the Minister would have known days in advance when the funeral was to be held so why didn’t he feel obliged to alter his travel schedule to show respect to the fallen Officer who fell on-duty and at the official residence of our Governor General?

Minister you need to explain your absence and publicly apologise to the country and the Perpall family.

Explain Minister. .... another strike against you.

G MOSS

Nassau

May 17, 2019

Comments

sheeprunner12 4 hours, 50 minutes ago

Based on the brother's remarks .......... there is really something amiss here.

birdiestrachan 4 hours, 13 minutes ago

Who ever said or believed that the Minister of National Security cares, He is all about himself and how great he is.

moncurcool 2 hours ago

Why does the Minister need to attend a funeral? Is that in his job description? Or are we so backwards that we believe if politicians don't attend funerals then they are not working. Please. we need to move beyond this as a country.

sheeprunner12 50 minutes ago

The politicians created this demi-god mentality themselves ......... SMT

