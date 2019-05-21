Central Bank Partners With Industry On Finance Literacy

The Central Bank of The Bahamas has teamed with the Clearing Banks Association (CBA) to host the first Financial Literacy Fair this coming Saturday at the Fusion Superplex.

Event hosts will share information about saving, spending, budgeting and making sound financial decisions to help attendees improve their financial affairs. Participating CBA members include Bank of The Bahamas, Commonwealth Bank, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Bahamas), Fidelity Bank (Bahamas), Scotiabank (Bahamas) and RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas).

“This event is bringing together all of the clearing banks to give Bahamian consumers as much support as possible in building and maintaining a strong financial future for themselves and their families,” said Gowon Bowe, the CBA’s chairman. “The advice is free. All you have to do is make your way to Fusion Superplex to meet with us.

“If you have been ignoring financial issues or putting off dealing with them, this fair will provide a great opportunity for you to sit with one of the banks to figure out how to improve the situation before it gets even worse. We don’t want our customers to have difficulty managing their finances. That doesn’t serve anyone. We’re here to support our customers.”

The Get Money Smart Bahamas Fair includes a financial recovery workshop, which will be held from 1pm to 2pm in one of the Fusion Superplex theatres.

“The workshop will help families who are struggling with managing their finances to understand how to make simple changes to alleviate some of that financial pressure they’re feeling,” said Central Bank governor John Rolle.

“We will also host a question and answer period so that attendees can get facts from the various banks about their financial concerns. Everyone can learn from each other. We want to make managing money a much easier process so that they can enjoy life.”