Key Roles Of Newly Elected Basketball Federation

AS a means of accountability, the newly elected Bahamas Basketball Federation would like to inform the general public of the key roles that our team will serve in.

Each executive is eagerly building support teams that will consist of representatives from each island of the Bahamas. The names and roles of these individuals will be revealed at a later date.

President- Mario Bowleg

In addition to the duties outlined in Article V-A in the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s constitution, Mario Bowleg will serve as the primary overseer of the growth and development of men’s and women’s basketball throughout the Bahamas. He will govern all national and international basketball competition in addition to overseeing the specific development of basketball in the Southern region (San Salvador, Long Island, Rum Cay, Ragged Island, Exuma, Crooked Island, Acklins, Mayaguana, and Inagua) of the Bahamas.

First Vice President-

Eugene Horton

In addition to the duties outlined in Article V-B in the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s constitution, Eugene Horton will primarily oversee the specific development of basketball in the Central region (New Providence, Eleuthera, and Andros) of the Bahamas in addition to governing all national competitions.

Second Vice President- Freddie Brown

In addition to the duties outlined in Article V-B in the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s constitution, Freddie Brown will serve as the primary overseer of the growth and development of table officials and referees throughout the Bahamas.

Third Vice President- Quentin Hall

In addition to the duties outlined in Article V-B in the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s constitution, Quentin Hall will primarily oversee the specific development of basketball in the Northern region (Grand Bahama, Bimini, and Abaco) of the Bahamas in addition to governing all national competitions.

Secretary General- Jurelle Nairn-Mullings

In addition to the duties outlined in Article V-C in the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s constitution, Jurelle Nairn-Mullings will primarily oversee the specific development and growth of women’s basketball throughout the Bahamas.

Assistant Secretary General- Latoya Silver

In addition to the duties outlined in Article V-D in the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s constitution, Latoya Silver will primarily assist the secretary general with the specific development and growth of women’s basketball throughout the Bahamas.

Treasurer- Simone Beneby

In addition to the duties outlined in Article V-E in the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s constitution, Simone Beneby will be primarily responsible for fundraising and the overall financial management of the BBF. Additionally, she will govern the junior women’s national basketball team.

Assistant Treasurer- Ijanna Rolle

Ijanna Rolle will primarily assist the treasurer with fundraising and the overall financial management of the BBF.

Public Relations- John Marc Nutt

John Marc Nutt will primarily serve as the liaison between the Bahamas Basketball Federation and the general public. He will plan publicity strategies and campaigns to help build trust and credibility and raise awareness about the BBF and its initiatives.

Officers- Rodney Wilson, Joemond Jones, Sherwin Williams

Rodney Wilson (Grand Bahama), Joemond Jones (Bimini), Sherwin Williams (Grand Bahama) will primarily assist the vice presidents with executing and overseeing their responsibilities on their individual islands of residence.

National Technical Director

Steve Barnes is primarily responsible for all technical aspects of the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s programmes, including the delivery of current programmes, oversight of all coaching staff, building out new and existing programmes, and sustaining and achieving best practices in basketball.

The Bahamas Basketball Federation was established in 1962 as the governing body of basketball in the Bahamas.

Our mission and vision is to implement sustainable national basketball programmes and events for administration, coaches and players resulting in high quality basketball at the national, regional, and global levels that will produce Olympic standard athletes and coaches that are nation builders.

The current administration will execute the mission of the BBF by “Taking Basketball Back to the Community” through five strategic pillars:

Development and Training of Executives and Administrators; Development, Training, and Certification of Statisticians, Table & Floor Officials; Development, Training, and Certification of Coaches; Re-establishment of Youth Development Programmes; Restoration of Women’s Basketball throughout the Bahamas.

For more information, visit us at bbfbasketball.com or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter by searching “BBF Basketball”.