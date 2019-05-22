Why National Interest And Sovereignty Must Prevail

EDITOR, The Tribune

The singular obligation that the government and People of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas owe to illegal immigrants is to treat them humanely.

Illegal immigrants who fragrantly break the laws of The Bahamas, particularly those who do so with impunity, are an affront to the sovereignty of The Bahamas. We must deal with this perennial issue directly and forcefully, but humanely.

Perhaps I run the risk of seeming insensitive, but we as a country have been wrestling with this serious problem of illegal immigrants for far too long.

Both major political parties have toyed with the issue of addressing illegal immigration head on. Certain Bahamian businesses have benefited from illegal immigration. Regular Bahamians have simply turned a blind eye. It is claimed that persons in the Ministry of Immigration have allegedly sold the sovereignty of The Bahamas for personal gain.

These and other muddying issues have caused the problem to mushroom and unfortunately, draconian measures must now be deployed to correct the proliferation of this vexing social dilemma.

Charity must begin at home. Any help that the government of The Bahamas offers to illegal immigrants must not exceed or detract from the primary responsibility to secure the welfare of Bahamians. Lawyers, special interest groups and international watchdogs who call on The Bahamas to throw open its gates and allow illegal immigrants into the country indiscriminately might wish to focus their attention on the atrocities committed to persons illegally entering Asian, Arab and African countries, and even the great United States of America.

Even though this is a frustrating issue for us, The Bahamas, as a whole, certainly treats illegal immigrants better than these countries do.

The national interest and sovereignty of our Bahamas must prevail.

BISHOP SIMEON B HALL

Nassau

May 21, 2019