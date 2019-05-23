Bahamas Increases Its China Presence

By Neil Hartnell
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The Bahamas participated in China’s business-to-business tourism industry exhibition for the first time this year in a bid to generate increased visitor traffic from that rapidly-growing market.
Ministry of Tourism and Aviation officials attended ITB China 2019 in Shanghai, which was held from May 15-17, as the official Island Travel Partner.
Paul Strachan, the Ministry’s senior director for Canada, delivered a speech that highlighted the variety of tourism experiences this nation has to offer.
“We have been involved in ITB Berlin for many years,” Mr Strachan said. “However, this is our first time participating in ITB China, and we are very happy with the level of the meetings and interactions we have had with the Chinese trade and with Chinese tourism industry professionals.
“In the past few years, we have achieved steady growth in the Chinese market, and feel confident that our meetings and negotiations conducted at this event would increase our numbers.”
The Bahamas’ booth featured stuffed pigs representing the swimming pigs of Exuma. Attendees lined up to learn more about the swimming pigs, and participated in interactive activities for a chance to take one of the stuffed pigs home.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
What a completely unnecessary and utterly disgusting waste of our tax dollars by a government that's about to announce new and increased taxes and fees of every kind for the next budget cycle, including a whopping increase in required national insurance contribution amounts by businesses and their employees alike. We have Bahamians today going without food and medications, no longer able to make ends meet, and here we see the political elite and their cronies living it up like there's no tomorrow. This trip could only have been approved by someone as dumb, ignorant and uncaring as D'Aguilar.
momoyama 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
I just saw your response to my article on the US coup in Venezuela two months ago and this is my reply to you:
"Hello Muddatake sick, this is Andrew Allen. Can you PLEASE point out where I ever talked about the virtues of joining CARICOM or the WTO? I have repeatedly and vociferously opposed opposed (as early as 2005, against the then-Christie government's dalliances) signing the revised treaty of Chaguaramas.
As to the WTO, I have written at least 5 letters in the last year criticising this Minnis crew for even CONSIDERING such an idiotic move as joining an export-oriented group that dissolves our sovereignty (supposedly to make us import from them) while we actually already import 95 percent of what we consume.
You must have a powerful imagination, my friend."
There must be something in the water ever since this dunce Minnis came to power.
TalRussell 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
Goodness gracious me, be's highly unlikely this was first or last time do something so wacky that not even the worst PLP's comrade Ministry of Tourism officials - wouldn't had balls, nor vagana, have dipped into cash strapped PeoplesPurclicPurse, goes hops plane fly off Shanghai to promote 'Corner Store Groceries and Chinese Restaurants" investment opportunities Colony of Out Islands........ yes, no.... there is no need make these Imperialist red shirts up.................... produce all receipts cost trip, yes no..... just what Colony needs, more corner stores, restaurants and Cable Beach 'sugary candy' retail outlets, yes, no?
DDK 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
More belt tightening! WELL DONE GOVERNMENT! Just how many of the chosen few went on this little jaunt and at what cost to the tax payers?
Gotoutintime 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
One thing is very apparent--The best thing Bahamians can do is "Bitch". I watched the bitching for five years when the PLP was in power---Now for at least the past year it has been the same dam thing. No one is ever satisfied no time!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID