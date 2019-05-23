Bahamas Increases Its China Presence

By Neil Hartnell

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas participated in China’s business-to-business tourism industry exhibition for the first time this year in a bid to generate increased visitor traffic from that rapidly-growing market.

Ministry of Tourism and Aviation officials attended ITB China 2019 in Shanghai, which was held from May 15-17, as the official Island Travel Partner.

Paul Strachan, the Ministry’s senior director for Canada, delivered a speech that highlighted the variety of tourism experiences this nation has to offer.

“We have been involved in ITB Berlin for many years,” Mr Strachan said. “However, this is our first time participating in ITB China, and we are very happy with the level of the meetings and interactions we have had with the Chinese trade and with Chinese tourism industry professionals.

“In the past few years, we have achieved steady growth in the Chinese market, and feel confident that our meetings and negotiations conducted at this event would increase our numbers.”

The Bahamas’ booth featured stuffed pigs representing the swimming pigs of Exuma. Attendees lined up to learn more about the swimming pigs, and participated in interactive activities for a chance to take one of the stuffed pigs home.