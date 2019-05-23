Our System Gives One Person Too Much Power

EDITOR, The Tribune

The general elections scheduled for 2022 will not be our fathers’ elections. There is an emerging realignment of politics as we know it in our wonderful nation. The FNM is now approaching its third year back in office. While there have been some small baby steps and minimal successes, the political jury is still out on its performance or lack thereof over the last two years and counting.

The PLP, so far, has yet to recapture the love and empathy which the bulk of Bahamians used to have for it. In fact, the question, being asked all over the place is whether or not that party is relevant in today’s political world or actually going through its dying gyrations. The DNA, sadly, has lost and is losing ground on a daily basis since the last general elections and the selection of a new cadre of “leaders’’ with all due respect.

An astute observer of Bahamian politics, such as myself, with all modesty, will readily see that there is an ongoing realignment of politics as we have, hitherto, known the craft. The expected swing pendulum between the PLP and the FNM has been like clock work for decades. Few administrations would have been re-elected after an initial term. This, to me, translates as voters’ dissatisfaction and anxiety with the incumbent government de jour. Is it possible that Minnis and crew could be re-elected come 2022?

All administrations, to date, have been extremely secretive and blatantly non transparent over the years since independence in 1973, forty-six long years ago. They come in with big promises and get kicked out, ceremoniously and without so much as a “thank you” and “goodbye”. It is a Bahamian political phenomenon that our administrations and the assorted personalities therein do not seem to really care about the social and economic advancement of the unwashed masses.

Under the one man style of governance perfected by former PM Christie, the middle class was almost wiped out. At the rate that Minnis et al are going right now with their tax and spend misguided policies. they will likely complete the process. It has been estimated that almost 65% of the so-called “middle class” is living from pay cheque to pay cheque. Savings, on average, where one has an account hovers around B$1,000 per person, if all of that. Home ownership or of real estate is a pipe dream to many and an elusive one at that.

The main stream media does the best we are able to elicit information and policy derails from the administration of the day, but our politicians have developed into masters and mistresses of deception and flambay. Few Bahamians are feeling the FNM and even fewer, seemingly, are on the same run as the PLP. The country, in short, is between a rock and a very hard place. This back and forth that plays out daily, is not cutting it for the majority of our people.

Some still hold out hope for a better future for themselves and family. Countless others, however, have resigned themselves to a fate over which they appear to have no control. A drastic realignment is necessary if the bulk of our people are to, finally, cross over into the long promised land in our lifetimes. We must start to look and question declared political policy initiatives as outlined or mumbled by these political jokers and clowns. Just a casual look at the real issues affecting our country and one will readily see that neither of the major parties have any sensible policy positions.

We all know, especially those like me who would have smoked and inhaled, that marijuana or cannabis is a mind altering drug which is highly addictive. This dangerous drug is now being talked about, almost exclusively, by the PLP and the FNM as the panacea for all that ails our nation and people.

The leadership in both parties claim Christianity, but in actual practice totally ignore scriptural positions. On the getting high issue they are on the same page. In restructuring and growing the economy the difference between them is as far as East is from West. A coalition must be cobbled together to either depose the status quo or to usher in real and effective realignments. To go on the way we have been going is madness.

We need constitutional changes and reforms. Under the system we have now, one individual wields too much power and absolute discretion. There is no known school from which an individual “graduates” as Prime Minister so our PMs have had to learn on the job literally. What some of them learnt or hope to learn is not pretty. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau

May 19, 2019